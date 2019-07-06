As Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Price Declined, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Raised Position; As Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased by $711,564 Its Stake

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 650,608 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY) by 3329.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 253,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 261,517 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 7,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. It closed at $50.55 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: YETI, JACK, EXAS – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Adds EXACT Sciences To Americas Conviction List – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exact Sciences presents new performance data of Cologuard – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reports Positive Long-Term Efficacy Data For Psoriasis Drug, Provention Bio Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 81,196 shares to 230,907 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 58,090 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 2,710 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 1,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 125,621 shares. 52,122 were reported by Putnam Limited Liability Company. Amer Intl Grp Inc has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Axiom Int Invsts Ltd Liability Com De owns 0.38% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 141,248 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 290 shares in its portfolio. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 608,619 shares. Friess Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Pier Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Columbia Asset Management holds 4,695 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,920 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 12,693 shares. American Natl Insurance Co Tx has invested 0.75% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. COWARD D SCOTT sold $13.23M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, January 23. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Elliott Jeffrey Thomas sold $7.17 million.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by 10,833 shares to 364,685 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bank by 43,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,455 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shutterfly Acquisition News: SFLY Stock Surges on Takeover Talk – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love Ambarella Inc (AMBA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Upgrades Shutterfly After Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Shutterfly, Inc. Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2019: SFLY,BYND,BID,GRUB,DNKN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has 117,522 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nokomis Capital Ltd Com stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Petrus Communications Lta invested in 9,909 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Invesco owns 107,504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) has 226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.04% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Connors Investor Serv Inc invested in 33,867 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 12 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 25,684 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 48,600 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,282 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 387,160 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 23,130 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 501 shares.