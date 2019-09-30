As Shutterfly (SFLY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut Its Position by $32.77 Million; Gilead Science (GILD) Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Upped Its Stake by $736,196 as Market Value Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.97 lastly. It is up 38.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Gilead Science (GILD) by 325.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 14,361 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $970,000, up from 3,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Gilead Science for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 2.89 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co New Cl A (NYSE:RTN) by 2,459 shares to 2,782 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,704 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44 million shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.