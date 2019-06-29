As Shutterfly (SFLY) Market Value Declined, Stadium Capital Management Lowered Position; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Declined While Calamos Advisors Has Upped Position by $6.28 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 11,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.28M, up from 45,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $524.55. About 373,002 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 1.62M shares traded or 40.94% up from the average. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 500 shares. Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.07% or 80,341 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 2,252 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Atria Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,530 shares. Cap Ww owns 3.45 million shares. 70,453 are held by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Pittenger Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,279 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 699 were accumulated by Cetera Limited Liability. Td Asset Mngmt reported 223,023 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc stated it has 210,042 shares. Kbc Nv has 17,244 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Co holds 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 12,613 shares. Cypress Gp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 374,527 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $60.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,500 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Samath Jamie. Shares for $770,652 were sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, February 15. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.