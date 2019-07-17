As Shutterfly (SFLY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Cut by $817,480 Its Position; Gibraltar Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Stock Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 139,251 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 4.98M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 387,160 shares. Prudential stated it has 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 15,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 11,692 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 46,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 4.87 million shares in its portfolio. Primecap Ca has invested 0.15% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Connors Investor Svcs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 33,867 shares. American Intll reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 21,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,619 were accumulated by Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Millennium Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares to 56,855 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,868 shares to 70,135 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,894 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

