As Shutterfly (SFLY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $6.94 Million; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Voya Financial (VOYA) by $386,120

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 485,902 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 39,037 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 46,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 1.05 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 73,732 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 960 shares. D E Shaw And Co invested in 842,276 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Monarch Prtn Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 129,597 shares. Earnest Partners Lc owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 77 shares. Penn Management reported 31,456 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 43,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Corsair Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 5.3% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Natl Pension Serv holds 7,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Portolan Mgmt Llc invested in 0.54% or 105,629 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50M for 8.85 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 2.82 million shares to 12.61M shares, valued at $159.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 87,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP).

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya Financial declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited owns 764,135 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 15,700 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc owns 79,519 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 19,446 shares. Bluecrest Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 7,735 shares. Pnc Financial Serv invested in 793 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 12,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Stifel holds 0% or 8,823 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 167,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 1,752 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has 6,868 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 3,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings.