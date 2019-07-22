As Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Share Price Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Raised Its Holding by $342,188; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Declined, Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Stake

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 3,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,214 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 3,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $7.82 during the last trading session, reaching $528.81. About 1.42M shares traded or 74.27% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 24,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,643 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 37,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 13,994 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 11.65% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 229,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Bank N A holds 345 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stephens Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability has 81,720 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0.06% or 354 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). City reported 42 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% or 20,612 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.18% or 18,138 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 17,700 shares stake. Invesco owns 1.60 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Everence Cap Mngmt owns 2,661 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 804,787 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp accumulated 1,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The reported 113,312 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Samath Jamie sold $229,014 worth of stock. Another trade for 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M was sold by GUTHART GARY S. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP accumulated 0.18% or 57,427 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 18,156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 977 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 99,343 shares in its portfolio. Banc Funds Com Ltd Com invested in 551,916 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 482,592 shares. Maryland-based Corbyn Invest Management Md has invested 0.77% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Brown Advisory accumulated 82,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 31,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 185,412 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 110,192 shares. Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.87% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Fsi Group Inc Ltd Com invested in 11,338 shares or 0.18% of the stock.