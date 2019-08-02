As Shinhan Financial Group Adr (SHG) Shares Declined, Thomas White International LTD Has Upped Position by $788,470; Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Cut Its Position by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Declined

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Adr (SHG) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 21,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 86,758 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 65,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 89,815 shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURES IF DECISIONS MADE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Bank’s Proposed Subordinated Notes ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 75,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 436,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, down from 511,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 793,328 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 34,908 shares to 40 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smc Corp Japan Adr (SMCAY) by 27,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,289 shares, and cut its stake in Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing (HKXCY).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares to 156,257 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 354,291 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 223,385 are owned by Argent Management Lc. Penn Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 530,476 shares. 176,132 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. D E Shaw And Comm holds 0.01% or 538,063 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 466,233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 57,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 13,100 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 0.01% or 5,240 shares in its portfolio. 251,200 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Management Ab. Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.22M for 15.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.