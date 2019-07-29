As Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Market Value Declined, Holder Weber Alan W Has Increased Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Boosted Holding

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 12,245 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 38.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $29.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1913.08. About 4.00M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 29,856 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. 161 were reported by Sabal Trust. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 362 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 1.65% or 34,657 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sta Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 6.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 182,795 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 18,433 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 397 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. 5,353 are held by Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mengis Cap Management Incorporated has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiera Cap has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover Inv Incorporated stated it has 345 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Foundry Partners Lc accumulated 456 shares.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,000 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon still a star on Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings: 3 Stocks to Watch This Week – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shiloh Industries Receives GM’s 2018 Overdrive Award – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 10, 2019 : THO, SHLO – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shiloh Industries down ~19% on narrow Q4 profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.