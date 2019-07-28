As Sherwin Williams (SHW) Stock Declined, Peregrine Asset Advisers Trimmed Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose While Lau Associates Has Raised by $324,700 Its Stake

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE CHIEF IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA AFTER CO-CHIEF KUKIES JOINS GERMAN FIN MIN; 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: GOLDMAN COMFORTABLE PARTICIPATING IN ARAMCO; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 08/05/2018 – India’s ReNew Power files for IPO that could raise $1 bln; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 23/05/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 592,899 shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Motley Fool" on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha" published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Sherwin-Williams: Progressing Nicely Following Valspar Merger – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 30,360 shares to 32,322 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Class A by 2,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

