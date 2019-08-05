As Sherwin Williams (SHW) Share Value Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Raised by $771,921 Its Holding; Owens Ill (OI) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 267,279 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 294,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 4.66 million shares traded or 292.91% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 99,611 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.95M, up from 97,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 420,383 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 16,346 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 40,719 shares. Logan Mgmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,090 shares. Blair William Company Il invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.29% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ativo Capital Management Lc invested in 3,122 shares. Ameritas Prns accumulated 5,431 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Jlb & Associate Incorporated invested 0.59% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 97,612 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 7,861 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 68,357 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Inc.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,655 shares to 136,744 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,136 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Owens-Illinois (OI) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 & FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Whiting Petroleum, Owens-Illinois, and Abiomed Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.