As Sherwin Williams (SHW) Market Value Rose, Gofen & Glossberg Has Increased by $6.73 Million Its Position; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Popular (BPOP) Position by $1.42 Million

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 238.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 15,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 404,822 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.22 million, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 208,202 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. by 140,421 shares to 79,720 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 9,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,892 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (NASDAQ:ASML).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited reported 77,876 shares. Fil holds 17,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 3,802 are owned by Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc holds 2,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 475 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wealthcare Mgmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 108 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 1,181 shares. Macquarie Gru, a Australia-based fund reported 17,721 shares. Wendell David Inc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 895 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,584 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.52% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $154.83M for 8.01 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 62,987 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc owns 5,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 47,894 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 518,039 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Communications L P. Price Michael F accumulated 1.72% or 265,700 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Kames Capital Public Limited Company reported 29,366 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Co has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Oppenheimer Close Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.06% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 52 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,169 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.05% or 1.91 million shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 56,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 69,011 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.