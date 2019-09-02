As Sherwin Williams (SHW) Market Valuation Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Decreased Position by $430,000; Family Capital Trust Co Has Lowered Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $5.14 Million as Valuation Rose

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 424,688 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Company owns 1,565 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cap Guardian Com owns 2,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 61 shares. Blair William And Communications Il invested in 15,849 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 3 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 10,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chartist Inc Ca stated it has 105,147 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Mngmt has 0.29% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bbva Compass State Bank Inc holds 0.01% or 507 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 16,048 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Princeton Strategies Lc holds 0.21% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,800 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $592.29 million for 20.35 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 30,360 shares to 32,322 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 876,628 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, Adirondack Company has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Allstate Corp holds 29,959 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Inc reported 7,958 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 127 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 14,791 shares. 395 are held by Stephens Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. United Kingdom-based Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has invested 5.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4,513 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Windward Limited accumulated 0.18% or 1,038 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% or 3,625 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company reported 2,407 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.