As Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) Valuation Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Cut Position by $316,953 as Stock Value Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 3,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 10,918 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 14,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 1,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 147,709 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06 million, down from 149,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 5.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 687,980 shares. Boyar Asset Inc owns 1,219 shares. Needham Inv Lc holds 22,700 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company invested in 54,246 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability reported 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 530,766 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 29,549 shares or 6.08% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Lc reported 604,986 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. London Com Of Virginia stated it has 2.52 million shares. Hamel owns 4.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,221 shares. Connors Investor Inc invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). International Gru has invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 322,615 were reported by Fincl Counselors. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,932 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 921 shares to 1,669 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 20.36 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.07% or 92,623 shares. Bp Public Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2 shares. Private Advisor Gru Inc Llc reported 3,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 38,058 are held by Pnc Gru. Finemark Bancorp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Condor Mngmt stated it has 3,225 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 146,204 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mawer Inv Limited reported 0.21% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 5,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farallon Capital Limited Com invested in 1.33% or 384,163 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,508 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Activebeta Large Cap Etf by 14,717 shares to 85,205 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Int’l Small Cap Div (DLS) by 6,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).