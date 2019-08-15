As Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) Market Valuation Rose, Johnson Investment Counsel Boosted by $683,270 Its Stake; Beach Point Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Aar (AIR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 112,276 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.36M, up from 110,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $515.26. About 466,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 157,606 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest balks after Delta asks government for ease in oversight – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corporation Investors (SEE) – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Airline stocks sized up as earnings pour in – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.