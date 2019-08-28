As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Valuation Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lifted Position; Tig Advisors Has Increased Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake by $1.41 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 158,421 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $517.23. About 25,842 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Co holds 1.09% or 49,408 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 526 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 367,435 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 8,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wilkins Inv Counsel invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Republic Inv Incorporated stated it has 13,362 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aspen Inv Mgmt holds 0.15% or 500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0.08% or 607,360 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,422 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 837 shares. Markel Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 38,058 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,349 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,734 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.