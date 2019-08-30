As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trimmed by $12.71 Million Its Holding; Js Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Facebook (FB) by $5.31 Million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 29,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 167,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.27M, down from 197,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 345,771 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Shut It Down; Facebook Flaws; Politician’s Dream: Saturday Wrap; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 02/05/2018 – News10: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica the data firm at the center of #Facebook privacy scandal will close…; 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 25/04/2018 – Are there any viable alternatives to Facebook?; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS IRAN POLICY SHOULD NEVER LEAD US TO WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS IT HAS EXPANDED POLICY TO CURB ORGANIZATIONS USING FAKE ACCOUNTS -INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il accumulated 22,200 shares. United Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 2,863 shares. Bamco Inc New York owns 13,485 shares. Atlas Browninc has 612 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,265 shares. 59,387 were reported by Capital Intl. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 748 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny reported 0.04% stake. Sigma Planning reported 3,296 shares. 1,181 were reported by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 656 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt accumulated 3,462 shares. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 12 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability has 11,640 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tt Intll invested in 18,884 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $598.31M for 20.23 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 74,900 shares to 123,309 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 16,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Bank has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,551 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,463 shares. Associates accumulated 2,500 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Ser Network Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 25,631 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited holds 1,280 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.4% or 11,610 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 246,800 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt owns 1,339 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Lc stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nine Masts Cap stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us Inc has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nwi Management LP has 1.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 300,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 272,279 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

