As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Value Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Upped by $832,050 Its Holding; Tanaka Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by $661,230 as Shares Rose

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/03/2018 – Tesla: Autopilot Was Engaged in Fatal Crash Under NTSB Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Every CEO would love to go off like Tesla CEO Elon Musk did during his unusual post-earnings call, says @jimcramer; 17/04/2018 – Tesla: Time to Replace Elon Musk with Alfred P. Sloan? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Tesla rival Nikola Motor says Tesla’s electric semi truck is infringing on their patents; 26/04/2018 – TESLA SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN PROPOSAL; 30/03/2018 – Some investors are betting against Tesla, citing its financial issues and cash burn woes; 15/05/2018 – Munster is also not concerned about the recent management shake-up at Tesla; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Elon Musk hires staffers from The Onion for a secret project- Daily Beast; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares to 41,920 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,341 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).

