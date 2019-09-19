As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Meritage Group LP Has Cut Holding by $51.99 Million; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $20.45 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 184,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.55M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 294,087 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 113,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 872,065 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.66 million, down from 985,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $539.32. About 6,826 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,000 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $117.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,500 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.84 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.