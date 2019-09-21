As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Rose, Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Raised Stake by $875,696; Sheffield Asset Management Has Upped Its Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Position by $2.37 Million

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 931,274 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 159.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 1,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.