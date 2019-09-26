As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Increased Stake; As Littelfuse (LFUS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mairs & Power Upped Position

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 82,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 463,507 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.00M, up from 381,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.23. About 74,065 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 117.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $549.38. About 211,577 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $35,838 activity. GRILLO ANTHONY bought $11,792 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Littelfuse Struggles With Weak Demand – The Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Checking the Performance of 5 Great Stocks You’ve Never Heard Of – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Littelfuse (LFUS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Littelfuse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emc Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 21,911 shares to 90,305 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,405 shares, and cut its stake in Tile Shop Inc (NASDAQ:TTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,180 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 7,511 shares. 358,403 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt. King Luther has 0.08% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 16,782 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP reported 21,300 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc holds 29,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,229 were reported by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Svcs Automobile Association reported 3,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2,022 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested in 0% or 67 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 64,935 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc has 2,982 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 41,588 shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Company has 1.35% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 164,204 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,031 shares or 0% of the stock. Fred Alger Management Incorporated invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,357 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Haverford Trust holds 5,185 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 16,516 are held by Fil. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability stated it has 7,764 shares. Central Fincl Bank & Communication has 0.43% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,135 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,338 shares. Wagner Bowman has 1,215 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,164 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 675 were accumulated by Compton Cap Ri. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.13% or 2,637 shares. Colorado-based Advsr Asset has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still a Winner – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.