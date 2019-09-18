As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Raised Position; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding as Valuation Rose

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 7,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 2.35 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 117.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $537.52. About 306,690 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 7,385 shares to 31,718 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 22,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.12% stake. Hyman Charles D reported 0.99% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Columbia Asset holds 3,929 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 151,343 shares. Orleans Cap La reported 11,125 shares. Northside Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 18,651 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 1.44M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,093 shares. Beacon Finance Gp, a Texas-based fund reported 44,989 shares. Andra Ap owns 49,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 1.40M shares. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Regentatlantic Limited Co holds 0.31% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 48,685 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd holds 5,425 shares. Montgomery Inv Inc reported 67,964 shares stake.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Willingdon Wealth reported 7,001 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited reported 1,422 shares. Sit Investment reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bridges Investment Management Incorporated has 0.62% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 4,375 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management holds 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 712 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Intrust Natl Bank Na invested in 864 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.76% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 46,755 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,482 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Management Com accumulated 3,366 shares. Hrt Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,463 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated holds 0.33% or 1,633 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 70 shares.