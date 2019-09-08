As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Valinor Management Cut Its Stake by $21.11 Million; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake Raised by Joho Capital Llc

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.90M shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 49,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 192,496 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91M, down from 241,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 327,976 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 270,903 shares to 423,053 shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 599,949 shares. Cwm Ltd Com reported 526 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 11,097 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). California-based Sensato has invested 3.67% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mariner Lc reported 21,292 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Franklin Street Nc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 9,850 shares. Bragg Financial reported 1,931 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests Incorporated has invested 0.45% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bath Savings Commerce invested in 36,534 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.17% or 110,586 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,237 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 1.16% or 1.33 million shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.22 million for 20.66 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has 6,739 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,588 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 0% or 523 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt invested 1.54% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Beese Fulmer Invest accumulated 3,412 shares. Campbell & Adviser Lc invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wendell David Assoc Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 233 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Of America. 68,965 were accumulated by Mawer. Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% or 25,139 shares. Jag Cap Ltd Co invested in 1.59% or 22,583 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.1% or 881 shares. 20,100 were reported by Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 29,482 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas stated it has 4,210 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

