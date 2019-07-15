As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position; Cypress Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.40 Million; Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 7.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 13.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,175 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 13.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $469.91. About 61,345 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.05 million for 18.44 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares to 121,185 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.74% or 6,995 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Co Limited Company holds 1.17% or 218,757 shares. Leavell Investment Management reported 0.02% stake. M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 0.12% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 54,704 shares. Whittier Trust reported 39,333 shares. Albert D Mason holds 1.09% or 3,441 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability has 1.18% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,337 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 446,054 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.40 million shares. Provident Tru has 1,975 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 22,360 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Co stated it has 139,949 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.17% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,180 shares. Asset Management Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,116 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 35,780 shares to 73,480 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Foods Corp (NYSE:HSY) by 9,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Llc holds 1.22% or 32,007 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Liability Company holds 7.00 million shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Management reported 134,690 shares stake. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spears Abacus Advisors Llc reported 504,921 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Capital Ltd Co has 537,095 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. 42,848 were accumulated by Colrain Capital Lc. 195,038 are owned by Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Cobblestone Advsr New York has 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel reported 6,665 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 3.62% or 346,565 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,148 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Ltd Co holds 408,000 shares or 8.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

