As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shares Rose, East Coast Asset Management Boosted Stake; Towle & Co Increases Holding in United Nat Foods (UNFI)

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58 million, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 436,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.94 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $628.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 1.35 million shares traded or 25.47% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI)

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 10,963 shares to 79,196 shares, valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,171 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Capital Management L L C owns 107,968 shares. Central Commercial Bank And Tru Com accumulated 4,135 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 22,200 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il. Suncoast Equity Management holds 0.07% or 712 shares. Colony Group has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 616 shares. Hrt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 4,463 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Saybrook Cap Nc owns 19,775 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Raub Brock LP has 47,224 shares for 4.43% of their portfolio. Syntal Cap Prns Lc holds 0.58% or 5,853 shares. First National Tru owns 537 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc reported 65,619 shares. North American Mgmt Corporation reported 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 9,129 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 309,700 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.04% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 68,000 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 765 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 51,763 shares. 48,201 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 41,160 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 355,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,466 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Fmr Ltd Company holds 1.17M shares. 159,033 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 186,425 shares.