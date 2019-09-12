As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Value Rose, Holder Meritage Group LP Cut Holding by $51.99 Million; Celanese Del (CE) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Position by $483,640 as Valuation Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 92.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 9,427 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 4,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 546,504 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 113,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 872,065 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.66M, down from 985,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $13.12 during the last trading session, reaching $540.53. About 476,267 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mawer Inv Management reported 0.22% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 5,960 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 15,667 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management holds 105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,254 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Gp Limited Company holds 33,175 shares. Nomura Asset holds 18,048 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.34% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Apg Asset Nv holds 81,843 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 7,937 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $603.38M for 20.89 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 10,188 shares to 57,373 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,865 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).