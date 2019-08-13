As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Value Rose, Holder Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed by $21.28 Million Its Holding; As Metlife (MET) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Trimmed Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 18,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 6.20 million shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 49,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 57,592 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81M, down from 107,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $10.12 during the last trading session, reaching $525.85. About 517,891 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.19 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

