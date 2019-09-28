As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Cut by $18.32 Million Its Position; As American Int’l Grp (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Lowered Holding by $411,916

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.66M, down from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “AIG stock rises after earnings beat – MarketWatch” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG: Underwriting Improvements Will Catalyze Stock To Go Far Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Canandaigua Retail Bank has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 82,798 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 36,569 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Richmond Hill Inv LP has 125,482 shares for 9.72% of their portfolio. City Hldgs holds 0.01% or 650 shares in its portfolio. 65,275 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Ltd. 208,724 are owned by Proshare Advsr Ltd Company. Prudential Plc holds 4,146 shares. Tcw Gp has 1.01 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Lpl Fin Llc holds 126,574 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.64% or 119,000 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 0.03% or 81,210 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.15% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 7,876 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 228 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,494 shares to 5,713 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 21.03 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sherwin-Williams to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 22, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.