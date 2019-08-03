As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Holds Holding in Centene (CNC)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 326,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 659,316 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04M, up from 333,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 159.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 1,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 2,637 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 1,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 410,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 408,065 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 7,040 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 58,910 shares. Smith Moore & holds 10,459 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership owns 1.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 659,316 shares. 96,494 were reported by Advsr Asset Mgmt. 21,888 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Duncker Streett And holds 0.04% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 10,150 shares. Omers Administration invested in 24,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.31% or 661,306 shares. 4.44 million are held by Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Livingston Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pnc Services Group Incorporated owns 1.19M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 81,880 shares to 42,405 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,527 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ftb has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wendell David Associate Inc invested in 895 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 7 shares stake. Vision Capital Inc has 15,047 shares. Retail Bank holds 6,877 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd accumulated 1,800 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,169 shares. Park Oh has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 5 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 350 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy & invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd holds 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 793 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 6,450 shares to 4,369 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,159 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI).