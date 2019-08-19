As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Price Rose, Scharf Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $2.15 Million; As Pepsico Com (PEP) Shares Rose, First Long Island Investors Has Increased Its Holding

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 98,505 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 95,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 723,828 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 153,176 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.97M, down from 158,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $528.18. About 145,757 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 20.28 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 66,454 shares to 68,021 shares, valued at $79.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc owns 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,388 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 4,599 shares. 3,200 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Kessler Inv Grp stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0.08% or 23,190 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 28,919 shares. Weatherly Asset LP owns 2,850 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 917 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Franklin Resource holds 0% or 9,440 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.23M shares. Southeast Asset reported 526 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Twin Cap Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 186,599 shares. Etrade Cap invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 37,645 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 25,756 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Navellier And Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Patten & Patten Tn holds 57,467 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.28% or 465,812 shares. Fruth Mngmt holds 1.7% or 33,047 shares. Horan Capital Mngmt reported 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 13,624 were reported by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. D L Carlson Invest Gp Inc reported 0.17% stake. S&Co Incorporated holds 1.66% or 121,437 shares. Condor Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares to 115,559 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,668 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).