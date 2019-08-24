As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Price Rose, Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Position; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 104.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 22,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 43,153 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, up from 21,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,900 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Brinker Cap reported 14,207 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 15,667 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,338 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 497 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas White International Ltd invested in 2,660 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fil owns 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 17,471 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 114,624 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins has 28,919 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 127,070 shares to 756,883 shares, valued at $143.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential P (NYSE:EQR) by 193,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,386 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys In (NYSE:TDS).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.