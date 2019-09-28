As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Market Value Rose, Dearborn Partners Has Upped Holding; Air Lease (AL) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Raised Holding

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 887,040 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.67M, up from 858,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 389,207 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 2,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 48,973 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.44 million, up from 46,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

