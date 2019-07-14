As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Raised Its Stake; As Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Market Value Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Has Boosted by $10.07 Million Its Stake

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 424,263 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 209,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 426,830 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 216,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 488,207 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 282,436 shares to 12,340 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 26,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,080 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CAKE vs. TXRH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Banks on Expansion Amid Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 94,450 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 210,878 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 7 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Fund Management reported 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio. Scout Investments holds 76,793 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 425 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% or 562,094 shares in its portfolio. Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.64% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Legal General Gp Pcl has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 2,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0.03% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 1.45 million shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $136,786 activity. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L had bought 126 shares worth $5,853. MINDEL LAURENCE B had bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461 on Monday, May 6. PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought $9,502 worth of stock or 200 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Benjamin Moore to Become Main Paint Supplier for Ace Hardware, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Was Main Paint Supplier – DJ – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 350 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 1,502 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Dearborn Partners Lc has 46,585 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Northeast Invest Management holds 0.13% or 3,697 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Management Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alta Capital Ltd has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 1,782 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 4,729 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 492,891 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd has 0.29% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fiera Corp holds 1.47 million shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. 390,561 are owned by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares to 41,920 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,909 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).