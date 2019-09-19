As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Market Valuation Rose, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lowered Its Holding by $389,300; Ezcorp (EZPW) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Increased Stake

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,080 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 6,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $547.92. About 199,568 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 11.88% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 1.04M shares traded or 222.29% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust North American Ene (EMLP) by 98,843 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $64.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr(R) Portfolio S&P 500 High D by 8,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 21.17 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.12% or 49,525 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Welch Forbes Ltd Company accumulated 11,164 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 240,800 shares. Wills Financial Grp Incorporated reported 0.99% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). S R Schill & Associate reported 500 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 183,301 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). De Burlo Grp Inc Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wesbanco Bancshares stated it has 670 shares. 165,203 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp. M&T State Bank Corporation reported 56,291 shares. South State accumulated 0.03% or 639 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Granite Investment Partners Limited Company reported 61,896 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). 4.20 million are held by Vanguard Gp Incorporated. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.36% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Georgia-based Voya Investment Ltd has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Victory invested in 0% or 226,950 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 10,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 82,699 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 19,600 shares. James Inc invested in 64,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinnacle Holding Llc has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Northern has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 65,060 shares in its portfolio.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTD, EZPW, MSCI – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “EZCORP Restructures Repayment Arrangement With AlphaCredit Nasdaq:EZPW – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2017. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dragon Victory International leads gainers, EZCORP and Leju Holdings the only losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.