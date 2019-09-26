As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Market Valuation Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $1.61 Million; Jackson Wealth Management Increased Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake by $7.75 Million as Share Value Rose

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 117.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $544.63. About 85,465 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW)

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.35 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 24.22 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Lisa Su appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday morning; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 16/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X shows up briefly on Amazon.de; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 688,522 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt has 14.03 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 5.35M shares. Hartline Inv holds 1.35% or 186,061 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 13.05 million shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 42,873 are owned by Natixis Advisors Lp. 608,440 are held by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Everence Capital Management Incorporated has 17,446 shares. Moreover, Jnba Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 100 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Viking Fund Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.11% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Horizon Invs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9,740 shares to 20,260 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 19,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,493 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

