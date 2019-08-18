As Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Stock Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Has Increased by $16.58 Million Its Holding; Torray Has Upped Its Stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) as Share Value Rose

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,292 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, up from 66,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Torray Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 122,327 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26M, up from 119,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaw.Clb (BRKB) by 2,641 shares to 238,598 shares, valued at $47.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,276 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

