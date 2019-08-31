As Sherwin (SHW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Adams Express Company Raised Position; As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Share Value Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Upped Stake by $4.13 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 24,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 20,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 404,822 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 608,401 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy U.S. mall owner GGP; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield gets Calpers, TIAA financing for GGP deal- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc. for $23.50/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,500 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cetera Ltd Liability Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,825 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust, a Washington-based fund reported 55 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,531 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 137,312 are held by Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 3,562 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 118,859 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd accumulated 476,139 shares or 7.19% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tru Investment holds 640 shares. Fiera Corporation accumulated 2.48% or 1.47 million shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 64,771 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pointstate Capital Lp has 37,600 shares.