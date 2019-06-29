As Sherwin (SHW) Stock Price Declined, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreased Its Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07 million, up from 47,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $458.29. About 549,080 shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, down from 111,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78M shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.55 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,610 shares to 703,520 shares, valued at $42.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,239 were reported by Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). M&R Capital Management reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hamel Associates holds 2.96% or 81,596 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.86% or 17,988 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt holds 115,376 shares or 5.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,644 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 45,762 shares. Strategic Lc accumulated 7,534 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 202,964 shares. Grimes holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 82,673 shares. Centre Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 125,440 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 791 shares. Brinker Capital reported 14,207 shares. 632 are owned by Goelzer Investment Management Incorporated. Cap Guardian Company holds 0.01% or 2,112 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 1,394 shares. Hl Fin Ser Limited Liability Corp reported 35,348 shares stake. Asset One Ltd reported 42,638 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fil accumulated 17,471 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pointstate Cap LP invested in 37,600 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 12,634 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,235 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.33% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Logan Capital Inc reported 1.57% stake.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.