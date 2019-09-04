As Sherwin (SHW) Shares Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Stake; Wealthtrust Axiom Has Decreased Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) as Stock Declined

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 3.71 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY CYMBALTA SALES $169.6 MLN VS $174.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Cluster-headache Treatment Passes Phase 3 Test — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER,LILLY IN PACT WITH OXFORD ON EMPAGLIFLOZIN STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 EPS $4.39-$4.49, Adjusted EPS $4.81-$4.91; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises R&D View on Increased Funding of Pipeline Opportunities, Forex Impact; 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*)

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 17,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 390,561 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.22M, down from 408,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $527.18. About 311,110 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kentucky-based Mcf Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rhenman & Asset Management holds 1.5% or 98,695 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 7,842 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 949,193 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.85% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 1,825 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0% or 330 shares. Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.52% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 83,819 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Fiera Cap has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Parthenon Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36B for 19.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp Com Reit (NYSE:O) by 49,153 shares to 596,227 shares, valued at $43.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 152,172 shares. 406,243 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management Inc. Alyeska Inv Group LP holds 0% or 821 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc invested in 510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maverick stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bluestein R H & stated it has 2.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 30 were reported by Kessler Investment Group Limited Co. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 68,357 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 24,900 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,179 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Lc reported 7,180 shares. First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).