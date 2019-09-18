As Sherwin (SHW) Share Value Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake Boosted by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 196,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, up from 177,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 404,681 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 47,224 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64 million, down from 48,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $537.52. About 306,690 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 4,544 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 1,189 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 170,247 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 44,995 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 42,439 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma owns 1.38M shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 3,146 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.89 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 13,384 are held by Utd Financial Advisers Limited Company.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,212 shares. Thomas White Ltd owns 2,660 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Co owns 409,736 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 6,080 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc owns 12,480 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. 710 were reported by Legacy. Tdam Usa reported 4,769 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,193 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Btim reported 523 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 15,709 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 15,451 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.77 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.