As Sherwin (SHW) Share Price Rose, Holder Montag & Caldwell Lowered Position; First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holder Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.46 Million as Shares Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 265,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 566,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 300,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 1.16M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN)

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 15,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 139,949 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.28 million, down from 155,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 30,172 shares to 390,501 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 28,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,821 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to First Horizon Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon to Unify its Brands NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Named One of Top 50 Companies for Female Executives – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about First Horizon National Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon included in 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company reported 9,357 shares stake. Nfc Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,695 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 5.78M shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,065 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Trustmark Financial Bank Department reported 595 shares. Axa stated it has 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Pnc Finance Ser Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 265,595 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group invested in 373,583 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,442 shares stake. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 0.04% stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Hallmark Capital Mngmt reported 128,965 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Street Corp accumulated 12.81 million shares. New South Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 20,217 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Condor Cap owns 3,225 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.24% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 3,835 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.4% or 209,738 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.31% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Compton Capital Mgmt Ri invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 488 are owned by Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated. World Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 6,116 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0.03% or 6,263 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 20,584 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.02% or 28,400 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 7,613 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,531 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 68,368 shares to 248,063 shares, valued at $41.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 20.36 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.