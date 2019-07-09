As Sherwin (SHW) Share Price Declined, Torray Has Cut by $406,780 Its Position; Astronics (ATRO) Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Boosted Stake by $6.63 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 64.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 207,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,468 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, up from 323,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 198,968 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES SALES OF $650 MLN – $680 MLN FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MLN – $135 MLN FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 946 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,830 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 38,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $462.79. About 315,127 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,190 are owned by British Columbia Mngmt Corporation. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp owns 15,652 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 2.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Utah Retirement Systems reported 15,709 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 7,861 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.14% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 474,227 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 3,200 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv owns 6,739 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 2,070 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 2,639 are owned by Copeland Management Lc.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.05M for 18.16 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spon Adr by 223,993 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 11,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,450 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Us Largecap Divid (DLN).