As Sherwin (SHW) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Upped Position; Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shareholder Pier Capital Increased Its Stake by $1.83 Million

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 147,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, up from 116,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 925,865 shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 73,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.63 million, up from 64,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 20,680 shares to 79,320 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 165 shares. Hilltop Hldg accumulated 1,209 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Valmark Advisers holds 909 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Atlanta Management L L C owns 107,968 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Allstate reported 11,344 shares. Gam Ag holds 1,500 shares. Carderock Cap Management Inc accumulated 1.55% or 8,932 shares. Moreover, Sirios Management Lp has 3.85% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 130,506 shares. 31,000 are held by Markel. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc reported 3,443 shares. Raub Brock Cap Lp holds 4.43% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 47,224 shares. Scotia owns 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,192 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.7% or 38,355 shares in its portfolio.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 29,333 shares to 94,967 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 35,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,441 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

