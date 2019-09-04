As Sherwin (SHW) Market Value Rose, Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Cut Stake by $13.22 Million; Smith Salley & Associates Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Increased by $308,448 as Market Valuation Declined

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $527.18. About 311,110 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 4,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 122,918 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 118,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 2.70M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sit Invest Associates Inc has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Waverton Inv Management invested in 0.05% or 12,906 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 22,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 408,333 shares. 931,762 were accumulated by Veritas Management Limited Liability Partnership. Highvista Strategies has invested 0.44% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 981,451 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 146,834 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 199,552 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Whitnell reported 31,125 shares stake. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 40,230 shares. 64,919 were reported by Mariner Ltd Company.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,413 shares to 41,676 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 34,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,153 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10,014 shares to 17,459 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 35,359 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated holds 4,210 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hl Svcs Ltd Company invested in 35,348 shares. Pointstate LP reported 0.32% stake. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cadence Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 656 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.23 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,502 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.01% or 17,721 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cap Invsts owns 4.40M shares. John G Ullman And Assoc has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Btc Capital Incorporated has 1,238 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com owns 449,021 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.