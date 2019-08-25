As Sherwin (SHW) Market Valuation Rose, Davis R M Lifted Stake; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Rose, Avalon Advisors Has Raised by $45.13 Million Its Holding

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96 million, up from 44,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 4639.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 635,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 649,337 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.21 million, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.63M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Partners Lc invested in 361,223 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser holds 44,233 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Serv Corp invested in 0.01% or 578 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 19,198 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.26% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 208,472 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 287,219 shares. 12,750 are owned by Diligent Invsts Limited Liability. 820,889 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Highland Mgmt LP holds 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 2,900 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 224,992 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Conning reported 7,071 shares stake. Soros Fund Limited Liability reported 26,098 shares stake.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 111,121 shares to 3,730 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 101,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,648 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Invest Company accumulated 3,462 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 97,153 shares. Assetmark holds 254 shares. Fin Management Pro holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,270 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 17,721 shares. Rockland Tru invested in 27,567 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 8,997 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 10,723 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,606 shares. Commerce Comml Bank has 6,877 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 1.72% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 22,360 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 846 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 38,372 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,249 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

