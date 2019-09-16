As Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) Share Value Declined, Menta Capital Has Increased Position by $649,306; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Holder Glenview Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $18.09 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 516,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.13 million, down from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 965,781 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 26/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Garners Supplier Diversity Accolades; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET ADDS TWO SRS NOMINEES TO BOARD AHEAD OF MEETING; 29/03/2018 – AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD AVGRq.L – AVIS POULTRY COMPLEX RECEIVED APPROVAL TO EXPORT CLASS (GRADE) A EGGS TO EU EFFECTIVE FROM FEBRUARY 28; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by 137.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 17,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 29,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 12,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 85,318 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $68.7M; 04/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – USCIS: 5/03/2018 5 – 7 p.m. (Eastern) USCIS Library Information Desk Shenandoah Branch Library 2111 SW 19 St. Miami, FL 33145; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 08/05/2018 – DAVID L. HEIMBACH JOINS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS AS COO; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Celebrates National Park Week with Special Events; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6,285 shares to 6,749 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 52,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,146 shares, and cut its stake in Armour Residential Reit Inc.

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 10.21% or $0.34 from last year’s $3.33 per share. CAR’s profit will be $278.82M for 2.01 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 364.56% EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 1.34M shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $126.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).