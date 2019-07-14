As Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $11.53 Million; Loews Has Lifted Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $10.77 Million as Share Price Declined

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 13/04/2018 – Investors brush aside Russia concerns to pile into risk assets – BAML; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 576,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 444,737 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 150,288 shares to 160,259 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,550 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

