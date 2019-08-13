As Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Value Declined, Morgan Stanley Lifted Its Holding by $7.68 Million; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Value Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped Position

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 384,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 676,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 269,231 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 407.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,085 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble: Time To Ring The Register? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Procter & Gamble a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saybrook Nc accumulated 18,403 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc holds 5,669 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 1.08% or 11,829 shares. Mondrian Ptnrs Ltd owns 352,945 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Limited reported 21,171 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks has 1.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 620,475 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 54,847 shares. Uss Mngmt Ltd owns 131,800 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Co Inc holds 49,275 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.79M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Management accumulated 11,954 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca reported 31,955 shares. Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% stake.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP) by 6,560 shares to 17,055 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).