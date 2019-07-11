As Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Its Position; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $308,725

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 3.57M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 200,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 161,319 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 6,245 shares to 146,045 shares, valued at $17.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 168,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,532 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs has 0.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 10.35M shares. Malaga Cove Cap has invested 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Karpus Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,158 shares. Df Dent And Co Incorporated has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.56M shares. Gradient Investments Limited invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Farmers holds 20,782 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 405,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 27,018 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 15.97 million shares. Management Pro has 1,352 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fmr Limited Liability Co has 22.86M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,181 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,251 shares to 41,851 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 21,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.04 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

