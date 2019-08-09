As Shaw Communications (SJR) Share Value Declined, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Stake; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, Holder Lapides Asset Management Lowered by $756,000 Its Holding

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 63.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 140,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 81,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 221,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 289,880 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.6. About 207,698 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.39 million for 18.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,180 shares to 8,418 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

