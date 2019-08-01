As Shaw Communications (SJR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position; Clover Partners LP Has Cut Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Position as Shares Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 281,678 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 57,279 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 12,248 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $95.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 10,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,164 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.63 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.